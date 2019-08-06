 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Body found hanged likely that of man wanted over death of woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 6, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – The body of a man found hanged in Adachi Ward last week is likely that of Chinese national wanted in connection with the death of a woman, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 5).

On August 1, the decayed body of the man was found hanged along a river. Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

However, based on identification papers found nearby, he is believed to be a 44-year-old male Chinese national wanted in connection with the death of 45-year-old Li Xiaoming, also a Chinese national, whose corpse was found in on the floor of a van in Kanagawa Prefecture on July 6.

The van is licensed to the 44-year-old Chinese national, who is the president of a company. Following an exam of security camera footage, his whereabouts were sought on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, police said previously.

Police previously said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Li, a resident of Tomisato City, Chiba Prefecture, very likely died as a result of shock due to loss of blood. She had suffered at least one stab wound to the back that penetrated to a depth of 10 centimeters.

Police suspect that the man killed Li before hanging himself at the river.

