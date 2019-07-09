Missing Chinese woman whose corpse found in vehicle was stabbed

KANAGAWA (TR) – A missing Chinese woman whose corpse was found inside a vehicle parked in the town of Manazuru over the weekend had been stabbed, police have revealed, reports NHK (July 9).

On Monday, Chiba Prefectural Police said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Li Xiaoming, a 45-year-old resident of Tomisato City, Chiba Prefecture, very likely died as a result of shock due to loss of blood.

Li had at least one stab wound to the back that penetrated to a depth of 10 centimeters, police said.

At around 3:20 p.m. on July 6, officers found the partially decayed body of Li on the floor in the back of a van parked in a coin-operated lot located about 100 meters from JR Manazuru Station.

On June 30, the son of Li contacted the Narita Police Station to report her missing. Thereafter, police launched an investigation.

In addition to serving as a tourist guide, Li worked in the real estate industry. Police are now investigating whether the victim became involved in a problem in the latter work, an investigative source told TBS News (July 8).

The case is being treated as murder and abandoning a corpse.