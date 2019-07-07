Kanagawa: Corpse of missing Chinese woman found in parked car

KANAGAWA (TR) – Police on Saturday found the corpse of a missing Chinese woman inside a vehicle parked in the town of Manazuru, reports Jiji Press (July 7).

At around 3:20 p.m., officers with the Chiba Prefectural Police found the partially decayed body inside a van parked in a coin-operated lot located about 100 meters from JR Manazuru Station.

Police have identified the body as belonging to a 45-year-old female Chinese national living in Tomisato City, Chiba Prefecture.

Police also said that they are aware that the vehicle traveled from Chiba to Tokyo the evening before the discovery.

On June 30, the son of the woman contacted the Narita Police Station to report her missing. “My mother left [and never returned],” the boy reportedly said. Thereafter, police launched an investigation.

Based on evidence found at the scene, the case is being treated as murder and abandoning a corpse, police said.