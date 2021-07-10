Missing British woman found dead in Japan

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 28-year-old British woman living in Yokohama City who went missing earlier this month has been found dead, police in England have revealed.

On July 1, Alice Hodgkinson, was reported missing after she failed to appear at her job at an English school in Tokyo.

On Facebook on Friday, the Nottinghamshire Police reported that the body of Hodgkinson was found on July 7. Foul play is not suspected.

According to reports from U.K. press, Hodgkinson’s father was in touch with his daughter the day before she disappeared.

When police entered her residence in Aoba, Yokohama a note was found inside. However, investigators did not divulge the content.

In a joint statement, her family said, “Alice was an intelligent, adventurous, confident, caring, young woman with a tremendous sense of humour and news of her death has hit us hard as a family as you might imagine. This was clearly not the outcome we had hoped for. She will be sorely missed and we would ask that our family is left in peace at this difficult time so we can come to terms with what has happened. We would also like to thank all those people, both in the UK and Japan, who have worked so very hard to raise awareness of Alice’s disappearance and provide practical support. Their support at this difficult time has been truly humbling. Thank you one and all.”