TV Asahi staffers party after Closing Ceremony; 1 hospitalized after tumbling out of bar

TOKYO (TR) – Despite restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, six staff members from network TV Asahi and four other persons working on coverage of the Olympic Games gathered at a bar in Shibuya Ward for a party after the Closing Ceremony.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, one of the TV Asahi staff members was transported to a hospital after suffering a leg injury caused by accidentally falling out of the bar, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 10).

According to the network, the staff member is receiving treatment at a hospital. No other details of the incident were provided.

Due to the pandemic, a state of emergency is in effect in the capital. Tokyo Metropolitan Government is ordering bars and restaurants to either close or not serve alcohol.

When asked to comment on the matter, a representative of TV Asahi confirmed that the party took place. “We have established internal rules that prohibit parties [and other gatherings] from the viewpoint of preventing the spread of new coronavirus infection, and we have thoroughly adhered to them.”

The representative also apologized. “It is very regrettable that [the staff members] acted without being aware of the fact that [they were] in a position to utilize voluntary restraint and refrain from going out unnecessarily. It is deeply regrettable.”