Aichi man wields fire extinguisher in robbery of Starbucks

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 12, 2021

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 25-year-old man after after he attempted to rob an outlet of coffee chain Starbucks in Komaki City, reports Fuji News Network (July 12).

At around 3:30 p.m., Yasuhiro Okuno, a temporary employee, burst into the store in the Komaki Central Library while carrying the fire extinguisher.

“Hand over the money,” he told a 19-year-old female staff member.

After another staff member called police, officers apprehended Okuno at the scene. There were no injuries, police said.

Okuno lives in Komaki. Police believe that the suspect obtained the fire extinguisher from the fourth floor of the library.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

