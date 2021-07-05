British woman, 28, goes missing in Japan

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 28-year-old British woman living in Kanagawa Prefecture has gone missing, persons close to her have revealed.

According to an information sheet distributed on social media, Alice Hodgkinson has been missing since July 1.

With blonde hair, Hodgkinson stands 168 centimeters tall. She works at Shane English School in Tokyo.

Though she was officially listed as missing on July 1, persons claiming to be her colleague are saying online that she dropped out of contact during a holiday period about 10 days before.

“Alice was reported missing by her family and police by employer after not turning up to work,” reads the sheet.

Persons with information on her whereabouts are advised to call the Kanagawa Prefectural Police at 045-211-1212.