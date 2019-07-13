Chinese national sought over death of Chiba woman

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are seeking the whereabouts of a 44-year-old male Chinese national in connection with the death of woman whose corpse was found inside a vehicle parked in Kanagawa Prefecture earlier this month, reports Jiji Press (July 12).

On July 6, officers found the partially decayed body of Li Xiaoming, a 45-year-old Chinese national from Tomisato City, Chiba Prefecture, on the floor in the back of a van parked in the town of Manazuru, Kanagawa.

The van is licensed to the 44-year-old Chinese national, who is the president of a companoy. Based on an examination of security camera footage, he is wanted on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, police said.

Police previously said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Li very likely died as a result of shock due to loss of blood. She had suffered at least one stab wound to the back that penetrated to a depth of 10 centimeters.

On June 30, the son of Li contacted the Narita Police Station to report her missing. Thereafter, police launched an investigation.

In addition to serving as a tourist guide, Li worked in the real estate industry.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Narita Police Station at 0476-27-0110.