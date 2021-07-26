Chiba woman, 25, arrested after child left in car dies of heatstroke

CHIBA (TR) – A 25-year-old woman was arrested after her infant girl died due to heatstroke in Yachiyo City last week, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 23).

Between 10:10 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. on July 22, Yurina Okoshi allegedly left her girl, 1-year-old Mion, inside her vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot.

“My daughter is not moving,” Okoshi later told emergency services.

Mion was later confirmed dead at a hospital. The cause of death is believed to have been heatstroke, the local fire department said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of neglect by a guardian, Okoshi declined to comment, the Yachiyo Police Station said.

Okoshi shared the residence with Mion and her 3-year-old daughter. The suspect works at a bar in Tokyo.

Just before the incident, Okoshi finished work. She then picked up both girls from an acquaintance who lives in Yachiyo. The three then slept in the car for three hours.

At some point thereafter, Okoshi took the 3-year-old inside to change her clothes. When she returned, she found Mion in a limp state.

“I had the air conditioning on,” the suspect told police.