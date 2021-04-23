 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2 more health ministry staffers test positive (total now 29) after Ginza party

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 23, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has revealed that two more staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a farewell party held last month, reports TBS News (April 22).

The two additional positive tests brings the total to 29, the ministry said on Thursday.

It can be called a cluster,” the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said prevously.

On March 24, a total of 23 staff members from a ministry health and welfare bureau for the elderly gathered at an izakaya restaurant in Ginza for the party.

Despite a government request that bars and restaurants close by 9:00 p.m., some staff members remained until just before midnight.

Since that day, infections have been found one after another within members of the bureau.

