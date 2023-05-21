Corpse of Chiba woman found in Saitama hotel

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Saturday revealed that a woman’s corpse found in a hotel in Soka City earlier in the week is that of a part-time employee from Chiba Prefecture, reports Nippon News (May 20).

Police used the results of a DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the woman, 44, who lives in Matsudo City, Chiba.

On May 16, a staff member for the hotel entered the room after the woman had failed to check out and found her unconscious inside. Medical personnel arriving at the room confirmed her dead at the scene.

The body showed no signs of external wounds. The cause of death is under investigation, police said.

Police have not ruled out that the case is result of foul play.