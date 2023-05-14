2 skeletons found in Saitama home

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses inside a residence in Toda City on Saturday, reports Mainichi Shimbun (May 14).

The Warabi Police Station believes the bodies are those of two brothers, aged in their 70s.

At around 2:00 p.m., a neighbor contacted police after “not seeing the two elderly men occupying the house for about a year.”

Officers and emergency personnel entered the residence and found two sets of skeletal remains, one on the floor on the first floor and the other atop a bed on the second floor.

At the time of entry, the front door was locked, and there were no signs that the interior had been ransacked.

Police are now seeking the cause of death and confirming the identities of the bodies.