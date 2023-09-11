Man plunges to death from view deck at Roppongi Hills

TOKYO (TR) – A man plunged to his death from an observation deck at the top of the Roppongi Hills commercial development in Minato Ward on Sunday, police have revealed.

At around 8:30 p.m., a security guard contacted police. “A person leaped from the roof deck,” the caller said.

According to the Azabu Police Station, the man, believed to be in his 20s, was later found on the roof of a nearby building below. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The man fell from the Rooftop Sky Deck, which is located on the 54th floor of the complex, approximately 240 meters above the ground.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the man. It is believed that he intended to leap from the observation deck.