Tokyo police officer dies in apparent suicide by leaping from station building

TOKYO (TR) – A Tokyo Metropolitan Police officer died in an apparent suicide by leaping from a station building in Shinjuku Ward on Saturday, police said, reports NHK (May 13).

At around 6:00 a.m., a pedestrian reported “hearing a loud sound and person collapsed” on the grounds of the Shinjuku Police Station.

Officers arriving at the scene found the head patrol officer, aged in his 30s, collapsed on the ground. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

On the thirteenth floor, police found a corridor window open and a bag on the floor. Police suspect that the officer leaped to his death from the window.

The officer began working at the station in 2016. On that day, the officer was scheduled to begin working at 8:30 a.m.

“I am very sorry that the officer passed away,” said Shinjuku Police Station deputy chief Akira Terano. “I would like to investigate the cause and circumstances in detail.”

The case is the second this month. Early on May 5, an officer stationed at a guard house at the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan was found inside a toilet with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The officer’s pistol was found dropped at the scene. Police believe he took his life by shooting himself.