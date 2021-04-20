27 health ministry staffers test positive for coronavirus after Ginza party

TOKYO (TR) – The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has revealed that 27 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a farewell party held last month, reports Kyodo News (April 20).

Of the total, 12 participated in the party, the ministry said on Tuesday.

“It can be called a cluster,” the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said, according to the ministry.

On March 24, a total of 23 staff members from a ministry health and welfare bureau for the elderly gathered at a restaurant in Ginza for the party.

Despite a government request that bars and restaurants shorten business hours, some staff members remained until midnight.

Since that day, infections have been found one after another within members of the bureau.

The total represents an increase by 12 over a tally from last week.