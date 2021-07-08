 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Middle school girl plunges to death from building

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 8, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – A middle school girl plunged to her death from a building at her school in Bunkyo Ward on Wednesday.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are treating the case as the result of accident or a suicide, reports Kyodo News (July 7).

At around 8:15 a.m., a staff member at the school alerted police. “A student is collapsed,” the caller said.

Officers arriving at the scene found the girl lying face-down in a parking lot for an apartment building next to the school. She was later confirmed dead, police said.

With a biology classroom window on the fifth floor found open, police believe that the girl fell from that location. There were no signs of a struggle in the area immediately around the window.

When asked for information on the matter, a representative of the school said, “We have no comment.”

Published in Education and Japan Breaking News

