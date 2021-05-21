 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Waseda University student accused of raping girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 21, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male student at Waseda University over the alleged rape of a girl at her residence in Higashikurume City, reports TBS News (May 21).

In January, Ken Kawamura, 20, is alleged to have repeatedly punched the girl, aged in her teens, in the face and head while sexually assaulting her.

The girl suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Kawamura denied the allegations. “It wasn’t forced sexual activity,” he told police.

Ken Kawamura (Twitter)

According to police, Kawamura, who lives in Kodaira City, met the girl via a dating app. The incident took place on the day they met for the first time.

After they enjoyed a meal together, Kawamura asked her if he could use her toilet. During the visit, he carried out the assault, police said.

