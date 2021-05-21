Hakone Ekiden champ accused of sex with teen girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a long-distance runner at Komazawa University for allegedly engaging in sex with a high school girl, reports NHK (May 19).

On December 20, 2020 and this past January 17, Takuma Ishikawa, 21, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, then aged 17, at a hotels in Kawasaki City and Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, Ishikawa partially denied the allegations. “I thought she was 18,” he told police.

On Wednesday, police searched his dormitory in Setagaya for evidence in the case.

Hakone Ekiden

According to police, Ishikawa, a native of Chiba Prefecture, met the girl via a matchmaking app.

In January, Ishikawa was a member of Komazawa University’s team in the two-day Hakone Ekiden relay race. As the anchor in the race, he broke the tape at the finish line in capturing the title for the university.

“Since we are confirming the facts [of the case], we have nothing to say at this time,” a representative of the university was quoted.