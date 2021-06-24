Education center staffer accused of paying 17-year-old boy for sex

KANAGAWA (TR) – A staff member at the Kanagawa Prefectural Education Center has been accused of paying a teenage boy for sex, police have revealed, reports TBS News (June 23).

On January 19, Yasuhiro Kuroiwa, 41, allegedly paid 5,000 yen to the boy to engage in sex at a hotel in Atsugi City.

Police allege that Kuroiwa knew at the boy, 17, was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law on Wednesday, Kuroiwa admitted to the allegations.

According to police, Kuroiwa is in charge of training faculty and staff at the center.

The suspect met the boy online around March of last year. They have met several times since then.