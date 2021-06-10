Man accused of starting fire that killed ex-uncle suspected in 2 other incidents

CHIBA (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly starting a fire in Funabashi City that killed his former uncle is suspected in two other incidents, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 4).

Early on April 25, Daigo Ichikura allegedly set fire to the residence of Kazuhiko Watanabe, a corporate executive, in the Motonakayama area.

Emergency personnel later retrieved the body of Watanabe from the ruins of the blaze on the second floor.

Earlier this month, police sent Ichikura to prosecutors on suspicion of arson and murder.

His mother

Police believe that Ichikura was involved in second incident earlier that same day involving his mother.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on April 25, Ichikura is alleged to have struck his mother, 60, at her residence in Ichikawa City. He also bound her limbs with tape.

The woman suffered at least one broken rib. For this case, police accused him of inflicting bodily harm and confinement.

Police later found a bank book and card belonging to his mother inside his vehicle.

Police believe he then drove from the residence in Ichikawa City to Funabashi — a distance of 4 kilometers — to start the fatal fire.

Security camera footage shot at two locations shows the luxury vehicle believed to belong to Ichikura traveling between Ichikawa and Funabashi, reports Fuji News Network (June 4).

His aunt

Ichikura lives in the Akasaka area of Tokyo’s Minato Ward. His aunt is the former wife of Watanabe.

Two days before the fire, his aunt was found dead with a head injury at her residence in Ichikawa.

Police are investigating whether Ichikura was involved in that case.