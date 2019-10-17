Chiba: Man, 87, accused of fatally stabbing wife

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested an 87-year-old man for fatally stabbing his wife at their residence in Yachiyo City earlier this year. The suspect then attempted to take his own life, reports NHK (Oct. 15).

“I have no memory [of the matter],” said Shuzo Okumura, whom police accused of murder, in denying the allegations.

On June 14, officers responding to a distress call arrived at the residence, located in the Yachiyodainishi area, and found Okumura’s wife, 88-year-old Akiko, collapsed atop a futon in a first-floor room with stab wounds to her upper body and abdomen.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene, police said previously.

Officers also found Okumura with stab wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital by helicopter with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Okumura is believed to have made the distress call before attempting to take his life. Two knives that are believed to have been used in the crime were also found inside the residence, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Okumura upon his release from the hospital.