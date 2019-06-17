Chiba: Man, 87, suspected of killing wife before attempting to take own life

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police plan suspect an 87-year-old man fatally stabbed his wife before attempting to take his own life at their residence in Yachiyo City last week, reports TBS News (June 14).

At around 11:30 a.m. on June 14, a person telephoned police to report that he killed his wife at the residence, located in the Yachiyodainishi area.

Officers arriving at the residence found Akiko Okumura, 88, collapsed atop a futon in a first-floor room with stab wounds to her upper body and abdomen. She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also found the man with stab wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital by helicopter with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The man is believed to have made the distress call before attempting to take his life. Two knives that are believed to have been used in the crime were also found inside the residence, police said.

Police plan to question the man about the incident after he recovers from his injuries.