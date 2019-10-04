Chiba: Corpse found aboard boat identified as Chinese woman

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have revealed that a body discovered aboard a motorboat in Choshi City last month is that of a Chinese woman, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 4).

On Friday, police said that the results of DNA analysis revealed the body is that of 38-year-old Wang Xiaoli. In confirming that the body is that of Wang, her parents came to Japan to provide DNA samples.

On September 14, officers working off a tip arrived at the Choshi Marina and found the body inside a wooden box aboard the 6-meter-long boat.

Police later revealed that an examination of the body revealed that she suffered stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. She is believed to be have died up to one year ago, police said.

The owner of the boat is a male Nepalese national. For two years, he left the boat moored at the marina with his whereabouts unknown. However, the Immigration Bureau of Japan apprehended him for overstaying his visa last month.

Police are treating the case as murder.