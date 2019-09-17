Chiba: Police to question Nepalese man after corpse found aboard boat

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police plan to question a Nepalese man following the discovery of a corpse aboard a motorboat in Choshi City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Sept. 16).

At around 1:25 p.m., the manager of Choshi Marina reported a “foul smell” coming from a wooden box aboard the 6-meter-long boat.

According to the Choshi Police Station, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known. The body, bent at the knees, was packed inside the 1-meter-long box.

The owner of the boat is a male Nepalese national. For two years, he left the boat moored at the marina with his whereabouts unknown. However, the Immigration Bureau of Japan apprehended him for overstaying his visa last month.

In addition to questioning the man on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity of the person.