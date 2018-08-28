Shohei Ohtani powers Halos over Rockies with 15th round-tripper

CALIFORNIA (TR) – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani belted a three-run home run, his 15th of the season, to power the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-7 win over the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium on Monday.

The home run was the second in as many games for Ohtani, the Japanese slugger who is also a starting pitcher. On Sunday, the lefty hit a two-run shot off all-star pitcher Justin Verlander in an 8-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

“Sho-Time” has not pitched since June 6 after suffering a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

The slugger, once a star for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan, participated in a 50-pitch simulation game earlier on Monday, according to The Orange County Register. If Ohtani returns to the mound sometime in September, Angels manager Mike Scioscia would use him in six-pitcher starting rotation.

Ohtani posted a 3.10 ERA to go along with 61 strikeouts in 49 plus innings before he suffered the elbow injury. The Angels are in fourth place in the AL West.