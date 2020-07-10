Marines cancel contract of reliever Jackson prior to arrest for possession of marijuana

HIROSHIMA (TR) – The Chiba Lotte Marines cancelled the contract of reliever Jay Jackson just hours before his arrest on suspicion of possessing marijuana, reports NHK (July 10).

Hiroshima Prefectural Police apprehended Jackson, 32, in a parking lot in Hiroshima City’s Minami Ward early Friday. “I have nothing to say,” the right-hander reportedly said in declining to comment on the allegations.

On Tuesday, police searched Jackson’s residence in Mihama Ward of Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture and found cannabis liquid.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn how Jackson obtained the liquid.

The Pacific League club revealed on its web site on Thursday that Jackson’s contract had been cancelled, a move that was made at the request of the reliever.

“I can’t elaborate at this point,” said Naoki Matsumoto, the club’s head of baseball operations, according to Daily Sports.

This year was Jackson’s first with the Marines. Over 7 games, he had an ERA of 3.86 and one save.

In his last outing for the club on Tuesday —- the day of the discovery —- he pitched a scoreless inning against the Seibu Lions at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba. Thursday’s game against the Lions was rained out.

The native of South Carolina spent 2019 with MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers. He played for the Central League’s Hiroshima Carp between 2016 and 2018.