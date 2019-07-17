BayStars suspend pitcher Kakeru Ayabe over relationship with minor

KANAGAWA (TR) – The Yokohama DeNA BayStars have suspended pitcher Kakeru Ayabe indefinitely following revelations that he was in a relationship with a female minor, the Central League club announced on Tuesday.

“As a baseball club, we are taking the situation seriously and are suspending [Ayabe] for an indefinite period,” an announcement on the BayStars site said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, BayStars General Manager Kazuaki Mihara said that the team became aware of the matter through a reporter for a weekly magazine. “After repeated inquiries by the team [with Ayabe], it was confirmed as fact,” Mihara said.

Ayabe, a 22-year-old native of Ibaraki Prefecture, has compiled an ERA of 6.00 in three games for the BayStars this year. The right-hander has a record of 1-0 over two seasons with the club.