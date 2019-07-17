 Press "Enter" to skip to content

BayStars suspend pitcher Kakeru Ayabe over relationship with minor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 17, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – The Yokohama DeNA BayStars have suspended pitcher Kakeru Ayabe indefinitely following revelations that he was in a relationship with a female minor, the Central League club announced on Tuesday.

“As a baseball club, we are taking the situation seriously and are suspending [Ayabe] for an indefinite period,” an announcement on the BayStars site said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, BayStars General Manager Kazuaki Mihara said that the team became aware of the matter through a reporter for a weekly magazine. “After repeated inquiries by the team [with Ayabe], it was confirmed as fact,” Mihara said.

Kakeru Ayabe
Kakeru Ayabe

Ayabe, a 22-year-old native of Ibaraki Prefecture, has compiled an ERA of 6.00 in three games for the BayStars this year. The right-hander has a record of 1-0 over two seasons with the club.

Published in Baseball, Japan, News and Sports

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from BaseballMore posts in Baseball »