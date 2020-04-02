Hanshin pitcher Koki Moriya not prosecuted over alleged domestic violence

HYOGO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of Hanshin Tigers pitcher Koki Moriya over alleged domestic violence two years ago, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 1).

On April 26, 2018, Moriya, 26, allegedly grabbed his wife by the head and arm during an altercation. His wife suffered light injuries.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Amagasaki branch of the Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Moriya. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Last year, his wife lodged a complaint with the Nishinomiya Police Station. Police then sent papers on Moriya to prosecutors in January.

On January 23, Moriya denied striking his wife during a press conference at the team’s offices in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. “During a typical matrimonial quarrel, she started acting violently, and I grabbed her wrist to stop her,” he said. “To call that violence is ridiculous.”