TBS announcer Rina Yamamoto tests positive for coronavirus

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 28, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Rina Yamamoto, a popular announcer for Tokyo Broadcasting System, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the network said on Thursday.

According to the network, Yamamoto, 26, underwent a polymerase chain reaction test on Wednesday. The positive result was confirmed the following day.

Yamamoto does not have a fever. However, she is suffering from a slight cough.

Rina Yamamoto

Yamamoto regularly appears with comedian Yuji Tanaka of Bakusho Mondai on the programs “Sunday Japon” and “Bakuho! The Friday.”

Yamamoto underwent the PCR test after Tanaka tested positive on Wednesday. The comedian is married to Moe Yamamoto, who also tested positive on Wednesday.

