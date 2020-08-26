TV personality Moe Yamaguchi tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Moe Yamaguchi, a popular television personality, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Yamaguchi, 43, began suffering from a fever on Tuesday. The following morning, she underwent a polymerase chain reaction test, which gave the positive result.

Yamaguchi, whose temperature has since returned to normal, is recovering at home.

In 2015, Yamaguchi married comedian Yuji Tanaka of Bakusho Mondai. Two years later, she gave birth to a girl. She has two children from a previous marriage.