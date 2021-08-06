Momoiro Clover Z’s Kanako Momota tests positive for coronavirus; AKB48 total hits 11

TOKYO (TR) – Kanako Momota, a member of idol group Momoiro Clover Z, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the group’s website said on Thursday.

According to a statement posted on the site, Momota, 27, underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Tuesday. She received the positive result the next day.

Momota is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever and lack of energy, the site added.

“While following the guidance provided by a health center, we will correspond with her family regarding medical treatment and follow-ups,” the site said.

Regarding other members of the group and staff members, the statement added that the group was discussing necessary measures to take with a health center and a medical institution.

“We sincerely apologize for the worry and inconvenience this may cause to our supporters and everyone involved,” the statement said.

AKB48 outbreak

Also on Thursday, idol group AKB48 said that a total of 11 members have tested positive for the coronavirus in a recent outbreak.

As of Sunday, eight members had tested positive. The other three positives were confirmed over the next few days.

The latest was 17-year-old Mitsuho Fukutome. She developed a fever on Sunday. She initially tested negative. However, a subsequent PCR test, conducted after her fever did not decrease, gave a positive result on Wednesday.

“Currently, we are waiting for a formal notification from a health center. So we will take appropriate measures under the direction of the center,” the group said in a statement.