Rapper Kenny-G accused of possessing marijuana, stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – No, not the saxophonist.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have accused a popular rapper over the alleged possession of marijuana and stimulant drugs, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 9).

At around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Kenny-G, whose real name is Ken Koseki, allegedly possessed 1.6 grams of marijuana and 0.9 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence in Fussa City.

“I have nothing to say,” the 31-year-old rapper said in declining to comment on the allegations.

On July 2, Koseki tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In spite of this, he performed live in Hiratsuka City two days later.

During a search of his residence on July 7, police found the contraband above a billiard table.

According to police, Koseki is also a member of the Sumiyoshi-kai criminal syndicate.

The rapper released two EPs last year. He also collaborated with artist Badsaikush from the group Namedaruma on the track “Outlaw.”

Police arrested two other members of Namedaruma for possessing marijuana earlier this year.