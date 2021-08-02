7 members of AKB48 test positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Seven members of idol group AKB48 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the group has revealed.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the seven members are Maho Omori, Narumi Kuranoo, Nagisa Sakaguchi, Serika Nagano, Yuka Suzuki, Sorano Uemi and Remi Tokunaga.

Omori, Kuranoo, Mizuno and Suzuki each began suffering from a fever on July 30. The next day, they underwent polymerase chain reaction tests, which gave the positive results.

Sakaguchi, Uemi and Tokunaga also developed fevers after the other three. They each tested positive on August 1.

Due to the outbreak, the group will not be appearing on the “SKY PerfecTV! Idol Festival! Summer 2021!” on August 6. Other events featuring members of the group scheduled for August 2, 7 and 8 have been cancelled.

“We sincerely apologize for any concern and inconvenience caused to fans and related parties who have been looking forward to the performances and appearance,” the statement said.

The statement continued, “We will continue to strive to strengthen awareness and guidance on infection prevention in order to prevent the spread of infection inside and outside the company, all to ensure the safety of our members and staff.”