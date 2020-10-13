Miki Nishino, ex-AKB48 idol, tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Miki Nishino, a former member of idol group AKB48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency revealed on Monday.

In a statement posted on the site for agency Twin Planet Entertainment, Nishino, 21, began suffering from a fever and feeling ill on October 10.

She underwent a polymerase chain reaction test on October 11. The positive result was confirmed later that day.

Nishino is now self-isolating and receiving guidance from a local health center. The agency is now working with the center to determine with whom she came into contact with in recent days.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern caused to all concerned parties and her fans,” the agency said.

Nishino joined AKB48 in 2012. The native of Shizuoka Prefecture left the group five years later. She now appears on variety programs on streamer AbemaTV.

“Under the guidance of the government, we will implement measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus while giving top priority to preventing infection among our staff and related parties,” the message said.