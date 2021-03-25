Saitama: Woman found floating in river later dies

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a woman found floating in a river in Soka City later died, reports the Saitama Shimbun (March 22).

At around 10:50 a.m. on March 20, a passerby alerted police about the woman floating face-up in the Ayase River in the Kinmeicho area.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead, police said.

The woman’s body showed no signs of external wounds. As well, no personal items were discovered at the scene.

The woman stood about 160 centimeters tall. She was clothed in a black sweater, t-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death.