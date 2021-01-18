Saitama: Skeletal remains of cyclist found in river

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police believe that the skeletal remains found in a river in Toda City last week are that of a cyclist, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Jan. 17).

At around noon on January 15, a fisherman in his 50s found the remains near a bank of the Arakawa River in the Sasame area.

According to the Warabi Police Station, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known.

At the time of the discovery, the fisherman was looking for bait. Near the body was a road bike. The person was wearing a helmet, black shirt and pants, police said.

Near the location of the discovery is a cycling course. Police are investigating whether the person died after experiencing an accident while riding.