Search underway for man who broke out of quarantine hotel in Osaka

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefecture officials are hunting for a man who broke out of a quarantine hotel in Osaka City, reports Kansai TV (June 23).

Beginning on Tuesday morning, the man, aged in his 20s, could not be reached in his room on the sixth floor at APA Hotel Higashi Umeda Minami Morimachi Ekimae.

At around 1:00 p.m., a nurse entered his room and found the man to be missing. He is believed to have fled through a window after smashing the glass.

The hotel accommodates persons who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The man entered the hotel on June 19, officials said.

Security guards are stationed at the entrances and emergency stairs of the hotel 24 hours a day, and security cameras are positioned throughout the premises. However, there were no signs of the man escaping.

At present, a health center is searching for the patient. If he is not located, the matter will be referred to the police.

“We would like to reiterate that going out is prohibited [for those staying at quarantine hotels],” a prefectural official was quoted.