Corpse found in plastic bag left in Osaka park toilet

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a corpse was found in a public restroom in a park in Osaka City on Friday, reports TV Osaka (May 12).

At around 12:30 p.m., a cleaner visited a police box after finding a locked door for one of the stalls inside the restroom at Higashiobase Park in Higashinari Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene opened the door and found an adult inside a plastic bag. The person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Initially, police that the gender of the person was male. However, they now believe the body is that of a woman. The woman likely died within the last week.

Police are now seeking the identity of the person.