 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Corpse found in plastic bag left in Osaka park toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 13, 2023

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a corpse was found in a public restroom in a park in Osaka City on Friday, reports TV Osaka (May 12).

At around 12:30 p.m., a cleaner visited a police box after finding a locked door for one of the stalls inside the restroom at Higashiobase Park in Higashinari Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene opened the door and found an adult inside a plastic bag. The person was confirmed dead at the scene.

A woman’s corpse was found in a park toilet in Osaka City on Friday (Twitter)

Initially, police that the gender of the person was male. However, they now believe the body is that of a woman. The woman likely died within the last week.

Police are now seeking the identity of the person.

Published in Japan Breaking News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from Japan Breaking NewsMore posts in Japan Breaking News »