Police suspect missing woman plunged to death from bridge in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police believe a woman reported missing plunged to her death from a bridge into a river in Sapporo City, the result of an apparent suicide, reports Fuji News Network (March 24).

At just past 4:00 p.m. on Monday, a passerby alerted police after finding the body on a grassy bank of the Toyohiro River about 200 meters downstream of the Mizuho Bridge in Chuo Ward.

An examination of the body revealed a skull fracture. The Sapporo-Chuo Police Station also found footprints from boots near a guardrail for the bridge.

Police later confirmed that the woman was aged in her 30s and living in Toyohiro Ward. Her parents reported her missing with the Toyohiro Police Station on Tuesday.

Police believe that the woman jumped from the bridge deck and into the river sometime on Sunday night or Monday morning in intentionally taking her life.