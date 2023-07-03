Hokkaido cops suspect foul play after man’s headless corpse found in Sapporo love hotel

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the headless body of a man was found inside a love hotel in the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo City on Sunday.

At around 3:15 p.m., a staff member at hotel Let’s Susukino alerted emergency services after finding the man collapsed inside the bath of a second-floor guest room, reports TV Asahi (July 2).

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene confirmed the man dead a the scene. The head of the man, who is believed to be an adult, appeared to have been severed from the his torso with a knife-like object. The location of the head is not known.

Based on the circumstances at the scene, police are treating the case as murder.

According to police, security camera footage showed two men entering the room of the hotel. However, only one of them was later witnessed passing the front desk alone.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. In addition to seeking the identity of the deceased man, police are working to identify his acquaintance.