Chiba: Man’s corpse found at railway crossing in Ichihara

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man’s corpse was discovered along a railway in Ichihara City early Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 17).

At just past midnight, the body of the man, believed to be in his 20s, was found inside a railway crossing for a line operated by Keiyo Rinkai Tetsudo.

Keiyo Rinkai Tetsudo operates a freight-only line between Chiba and Sodegaura cities. According to police, a freight train that went through the crossing was found with a bloodstain.

Police are now investigating whether the train struck and killed the man.

“I did not notice [an accident],” the driver of the train was quoted.