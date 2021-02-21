 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Man found with slashed neck later dies

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 21, 2021

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a man found stabbed in Sakai City later died, reports TBS News (Feb. 16).

At just past 9:20 a.m., an employee from a store alerted police about a man “collapsed and vomiting blood” on a road in Naka Ward.

According to police, the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was later confirmed dead at a hospital. He had suffered a slash to his neck.

A man died after being found stabbed in Sakai City on February 16 (Twitter)

There were no signs that a struggle had taken place at the scene. But a knife with a 9-centimeter-long blade was found near the man, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.

