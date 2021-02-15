Hyogo police: Memo found with mauled corpse hinted at suicide

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are investigating whether a person whose corpse was found mauled in the town of Kami on Sunday committed suicide, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Feb. 15).

At around 2:30 p.m., a female passerby found the body lying face-up along a river embankment.

Since the face and hands had received what appeared to be multiple bites by an animal, the gender of the person is not known, the Mikata Police Station said.

The body was clothed in a jacket and pants. The person was also wearing shoes.

A note found with the body hinted at suicide. As well, a handcart was discovered nearby, police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the person, police are seeking the cause of death.