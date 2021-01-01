Chiba: Man fatally stabs mother, sister in Nagareyama

CHIBA (TR) – A man fatally stabbed his mother and sister in Nagareyama City on Thursday, police said, reports NHK (Jan. 1).

At around 8:35 p.m., a woman called police. “Send an ambulance,” she said.

Police arriving at their residence found a woman in her 70s and her daughter, aged in her 40s, collapsed inside on the first floor.

Both women, who had suffered stab wounds, were later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Nagareyama Police Station said.

At around 11:00 p.m., the woman’s son, aged in his 30s, appeared at a koban police box in the city.

“I used a knife to stab my mother and sister,” he said holding a bloodstained knife. He had wounds to his neck and wrists.

In addition to his mother, the man shares the residence with his father and grandmother. His sister was at the residence for a visit.

At the time of the incident, the his father was on the second floor. He was unharmed, police said.

Police plan to question the man on suspicion of murder after he recovers from his injuries.