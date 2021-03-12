 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saga: 3 corpses found in car; group suicide suspected

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 12, 2021

SAGA (TR) – The corpses of three people were found in a vehicle parked in Imari City, a case being treated as a group suicide, police said, reports RKB Mainichi Broadcasting (March 11).

According to police, the persons are believed to members of the same family, including a man and a woman in their 50s and a second woman in her 80s.

At just past noon, the bodies were found inside the vehicle, which was parked at a park in the Higashiyamashirocho area.

The bodies showed no signs of external wounds. Based on the circumstances at the scene, police believe the three intentionally took their lives.

