Ishikawa: Man believed to have set self on fire in rice field

ISHIKAWA (TR) – A man is believed to have committed suicide by setting himself on fire in the town of Nakanoto last week, police have revealed.

At around 8:00 a.m. on April 9, a resident in the Tokumaru area alerted police about the body in a rice field, reports Hokuriku Broadcasting (April 9).

According to police, the body is believed to be that of an elderly man who stood about 175 centimeters tall.

In addition to black sandals, he was wearing clothes that had been burned.

A black bag, a lighter and a flammable were also discovered at the scene, police said.

There were no signs of foul play. Police are now working to identify the body.