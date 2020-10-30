Yuria Satomi recalls break-in: ‘Of course, you are going to panic’

TOKYO (TR) – It started like a scene from one of actress Yuria Satomi’s adult videos but ended with her calling the police to report a robbery.

At around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, a male in a takkyubin delivery uniform rang the intercom for Satomi’s high-rise apartment in the Nakameguro area of Meguro Ward.

After he arrived at her door, he pushed his way inside along with a second male in street clothes. It was then that she knew there was no delivery being made.

“You evaded 100 million yen in taxes,” one of them said. “We are here to collect.”

Tax evasion

The intruders had done their homework.

Satomi, 35, caused a stir in 2016 after a tabloid revealed that she had failed to file a tax return between 2007 and 2013.

Over that same period, her bank account received deposits totaling 245 million yen, much of which came from several boyfriends.

The tax bureau then determined that Satomi was liable for 115 million yen in penalties.

However, when asked about the matter by Tokyo Sports (Oct. 27), the actress denied evading taxes.

“I’ve stabbed a person before”

When the man in the takkyubin uniform arrived at Satomi’s door, he was carrying an empty cardboard box. As she looked at it, the second male quickly pushed the door.

“I screamed and tried to close the door, but they barged their way inside,” she later told TBS News (Oct. 27).

After the pair entered, the intruder in the uniform proceeded to ransack the interior, including the inside of her rice cooker and an ice chest used for fishing, over a 20-minute period.

Meanwhile, his accomplice held Satomi by the arm. “I’ve stabbed a person before,” he told her. “Where’s the money?”

They fled after finding 2.5 million yen in cash in an unlocked safe and 3.5 million yen in a closet.

The actress later said that both intruders were wearing earphones to apparently communicate with another person.

“Of course, you are going to panic,” Satomi later told Fuji News Network (Oct. 27). “You’ll be killed, you will be tied up, you will be confined, you will be abducted — you will really panic.”

When one of the intruders grabbed Satomi, he caused slight abrasions to her right arm.

“The Girl Can’t Help It”

Satomi made her adult video (AV) debut at the age of 18 under the performing name Aya Koizumi in 2003. She has since appeared in more than 400 films.

Prior to the AV industry, she worked in the commercial sex trade. For the latter, she reportedly serviced hundreds of men in relationships known as enjo kosai (or compensated dating).

In 2017, Satomi penned an autobiography (“The Girl Can’t Help It: Sex and Money”). In the book, she discusses the selling of one’s body as a job and her first sexual experience, which was at the age of 12.

“They knew my unit number”

The intruders fled Satomi’s apartment building in a vehicle. After an examination of security camera footage, police apprehended three male youths in Kanagawa Prefecture on Monday night.

Inside the vehicle, police found 4 million yen in cash, which is 2 million yen less than what Satomi said was taken.

All three suspects live in Chiba Prefecture. A 19-year-old high school student drove the vehicle. The other two — a restaurant employee, 19, and a commercial painter, 17 — carried out the break-in.

The Meguro Police Station arrested them on suspicion of robbery on Tuesday.

“They knew my unit number and other personal information. So I’m sure [they worked off] inside information,” Satomi said.

Satomi also said she had the 6 million yen in cash on hand for “beauty-related expenses” planned for next month. Police are now looking for the missing 2 million yen.