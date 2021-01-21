Man, 22, suspected of ordering robbery of AV actress Yuria Satomi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who is suspected of ordering the robbery of adult video actress Yuria Satomi last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 20).

According to police, Koji Ito, of no known occupation, ordered three youths to rob Satomi, , at her residence in the Nakameguro area of Meguro Ward on the morning of October 27.

The three youths — aged 17 to 19 — fled the scene with about 6 million yen in cash. They were apprehended by police in Kanagawa Prefecture later that day.

“I am not connected [to the crime],” Ito was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

“We are here to collect”

At around 10:00 a.m. on October 27, a male in a takkyubin delivery uniform rang the intercom for Satomi’s high-rise apartment.

After he arrived at her door, she realized he was not actually a deliveryman. He then pushed his way inside along with a second male in street clothes. “You evaded 100 million yen in taxes,” one of them said. “We are here to collect.”

The intruder in the uniform then proceeded to ransack the interior, including the inside of her rice cooker, over a 20-minute period. Meanwhile, his accomplice held her by the arm.

They fled after finding 2.5 million yen in cash in an unlocked safe and 3.5 million yen in a closet.

Smartphone tossed into Lake Sagami

That night, police apprehended the three male youths at a park in Sagamhara City, Kanagawa. Inside the vehicle they were using, police found 4 million yen in cash.

While three suspects were on the run, one of them threw a smartphone into Lake Sagami in Sagamihara.

A diver later found the smartphone. Ito became a person of interest in the case after an analysis of the device.

It was through that smartphone that Ito instructed the three youths to carry out the crime, police said.