Woman accused of throwing newborn out of apartment window ‘did not intend to kill’

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman in Funabashi City for allegedly throwing her newborn boy out a window of her residence, reports NHK (April 28).

“I did not intend to kill,” Miho Ishihara told police in denying allegations of attempted murder, reports NHK (April 28).

On the night of April 24, Ishihara, of no known occupation, gave birth to the boy at the residence, located in the Narashinodai area. She then threw the unclothed child out the window.

A passerby found the child about two hours later. “There is a child crying,” the person said in alerting police.

The child was rushed to a hospital where he is receiving medical care. His condition is not considered life-threatening.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.