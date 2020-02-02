Radiologist planted spy cam in women’s locker room ‘out of weakness’

CHIBA (TR) – A male radiologist at a civic hospital in Chiba City has been dismissed after he planted a hidden camera inside a women’s locker room, the city revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 31).

On about 100 occasions between September, 2018 and last December, the unnamed radiologist, 29, took tosatsu, or voyeur, footage inside the locker room with the hidden camera while female staff members changed their clothes.

“I did it out of weakness,” the radiologist was quoted by the city. He was dismissed from his post on Friday. “I couldn’t balance reading with my urges.”

The matter emerged after a female staff member found the camera on December 12. An examination of the data on the camera showed the face of the radiologist, the city said.

On January 6, the Chiba-Nishi Police Station sent the radiologist to prosecutors on suspicion of trespassing.

Last year, the radiologist also took voyeur footage of a female colleague with a smartphone as she dined at the hospital. In the fall, he trespassed into a locker room for patients undergoing MRI examinations to photograph two women, according to Chiba Nippo (Jan. 31).